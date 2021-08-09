A man was taken to jail after threatening to kill employees at a local store.
On Aug. 3, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick was dispatched to EZ Mart on a report of a suspicious person. Dispatch advised a store employee said Richard Fielden threatened to kill them and was coming after them from behind the counter. Officer Thomas Donnell was first to respond and had Fielden in custody. Fielden was sweating profusely and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. Employees said the man grabbed two bottles of pop and told them he was going to steal them. The employees were about to call 911 when Fielden threatened to kill them and walked behind the counter. Fielden was booked on charges of larceny of merchandise from a retailer, public intoxication, and threats to perform act of violence.
Officer Donnell responded to East Allen Road on Aug. 3 for a reported burglary. Amber Duvall was walking in the driveway of the residence and stated she was there to speak with her mother. Duvall said she didn’t have a place to go and wanted to stay there. The mother said she had served Duvall with an eviction notice and she was removed from the house. Duvall was told to leave the property and then arrested when she refused. Duvall was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, trespassing. Once Duvall was placed in a cell, she attacked another inmate but wasn’t charged for that incident.
Lt. Dexter Scott responded to South Street on Aug. 2 in regard to a physical domestic report. Marc Johnson said he allowed Michael Stockton to stay at his residence since November because the man was homeless. Johnson said he'd gone outside to smoke when Stockton told him to stay away because he had COVID-19. Johnson said the man slapped him in the face and he fell to the ground. Stockton allegedly slapped Johnson again when he was calling the police, and broke his phone. Stockton was booked on tribal charges of assault and battery and interfering with a 911 call.
On Aug. 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a shoplifting incident involving Tonya Johnson. Employees said Johnson was driving a mart cart and selected a backpack the same color as the one she was wearing when she entered the store. Johnson selected shirts and other items as she drove the scooter throughout the store. Employees said Johnson underrang several items and tried to leave the store before she was escorted back to the Asset Protections office. Johnson had over $130 worth of items she had tried to take, and employees said she was permanently banned from all Walmart stores. Johnson told Gray she didn’t mean to steal anything and offered to pay for the items. Johnson was transported to jail, where Gray found a glass pipe and 7 grams of methamphetamine. Johnson claimed the items didn’t belong to her and a woman must have “planted” those inside her bag. Johnson was booked on tribal charges of petit larceny, trespassing, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
