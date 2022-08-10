An arrestee reportedly faked a seizure in jail just to escape out the back of an ambulance.
On July 30, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Muskogee Avenue after Garrett Fisher jumped out of an ambulance. Fisher was in jail for a warrant when he allegedly had a seizure. Northeastern Health System EMS personnel were called and a judge released Fisher to be taken to the hospital. Dispatch advised Fisher jumped out of the ambulance and stripped down to his underwear before fleeing south on Muskogee Avenue. Donnell arrived and was flagged down by people who said the man was running to the parking lot behind Workman's. Officers chased Fisher on East Downing Street and eventually caught him. Fisher was taken to jail and allegedly spit on one of the officers. Fisher was booked on charges of obstruction, resisting arrest, littering, destruction of city property, and placing bodily fluids on an officer.
On Aug. 5, Sgt. Matt Frits was in the area of Fox Street and noticed Dakota Hubbard driving a 2016 Kia Rio. Hubbard turned onto the road from a parking lot to apartments, turned around, and veered back in to the parking lot. Frits ran the vehicle tag and the vehicle was reportedly stolen. Frits got behind the vehicle and was approaching Hubbard when the man stepped out of the vehicle until Frits drew his weapon. Hubbard was told to keep his hands on the steering wheel and he complied. Additional officers arrived and Hubbard was arrested. Dispatch advised the vehicle was stolen in Pryor. Hubbard claimed he didn't steal it, but said it was his girlfriend's car. Hubbard then said he bought the vehicle but didn't have a bill of sale or any documentation to back up his claim. Hubbard was booked on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under driver's license restrictions.
Sgt. Frits was patrolling Sequoyah City Park Aug. 6 when he saw Ricky Hendricks digging through trash near the Tahlequah Municipal Armory building. Hendricks said he was looking for a bottle when Frits asked what he was doing. The man said he could do five-hand clap pushups and proceeded to do so. Frits deemed the man to be high on meth, and Hendricks was arrested for public intoxication.
Officer Drew Craig was dispatched to Earl Street on Aug. 6 in regard to a possible prowler in the area. Casey Calcott was found in front of the residence and appeared to be under the influence of a drug. He claimed he used methamphetamine three days before officers made contact with him. Calcott was arrested for public intoxication after a field sobriety test.
