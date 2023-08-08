A Tahlequah man in possession of a syringe was arrested Aug. 3 by Tahlequah Police Department officers outside of a local business.
According to reports, while on patrol, authorities recognized the 25-year-old to have an outstanding warrant. After the suspect reportedly failed to stop walking when instructed to do so by authorities, police took the man to the ground and put him in handcuffs. While searching the suspect, police reportedly found a syringe. He was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where he was booked for resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia and the outstanding warrant.
Responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart on Aug. 1, Officer Michael Gray arrested a tribal citizen and transported the 43-year-old to the city jail, where she was booked for petit larceny and trespassing.
Officer Bo Smith arrested a Tahlequah man on Aug. 1 while responding to a possible domestic in progress. The 33-year-old was arrested for public intoxication and an outstanding warrant. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
During a traffic stop on Aug. 1 for a cracked windshield, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Tahlequah man and transported to the city jail, where he was booked for driving under suspension.
Responding to a possible vandalism on Aug. 1 at the Oak Hill Inn on Downing Street, Sgt. Robbie Bacon arrested an Enid man for two outstanding warrants. Once they arrived at the city jail, authorities found a piece of foil rolled up into a ball in the seat, where the suspect was sitting. The foil reportedly contained methamphetamine. The suspect was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction, and destroying evidence.
