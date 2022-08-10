An intoxicated man kept handing officers his credit cards instead of his driver's license.
On Aug. 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to McDonald's due to a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the drive-thru. Reed found Charles Leon Watson III behind the wheel of a truck and it took her several tries to awaken him. Watson was asked for his driver's license but kept handing Reed his credit cards. Reed could smell alcohol coming from Watson and he said he consumed three beers. Watson was telling Reed when he drank the alcohol, and he thought it was midnight, when it was actually closer to 2:30 a.m. Officer Robert Jones arrived and could see an open beer bottle in the floorboard. Watson was arrested on tribal charges for driving under the influence-actual physical control.
On Aug. 5, Sgt. Lane Cobb was dispatched to Walmart after a woman stole items and ran from the store. Dispatch advised the woman was near a silver Ford truck and speaking with the driver. Cobb pulled into the parking lot and could see the truck headed toward the main road. The officer was told the woman was seen getting in the truck before Cobb arrived. Cobb conducted a traffic stop on Achaia Jones, who became uncooperative. Jones appeared to be under the influence of a drug and resisted officers as they were detaining her. Jones allegedly grabbed Cobb's Taser during the struggle, but he managed to get it away from her. Lt. Justin Leatherwood was off duty and just happened to be at Walmart at the time. He assisted Cobb and they got Jones arrested. Jones was booked on charges of public intoxication, petit larceny, obstruction, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault and battery on a police officer.
Officer Thomas Donnell was called to a report of threats made in the area of Seneca Street on Aug. 3. Dispatch advised that a shirtless man stole a mountain bike off of someone's porch, and it was caught on camera. Donnell was speaking with the victim when he heard Sgt. Cobb say he was out with Joshua Reynolds, who was shirtless and pushing a bike. Donnell drove to Cobb's location and identified Reynolds as the man seen taking the bike on camera. The victim said the bike Reynolds was pushing was the same type, but his was older. Officers asked Reynolds where the victim's bike was, and he denied taking it. The victim advised if Reynolds gave him his bike back, he wouldn't press charges. Reynolds continued to say he didn't take the bike, but he was transported to jail. Reynolds told Donnell if the victim agreed to not press charges, he'd take them to the bike. The bike was located and returned to the owner. Reynolds wasn't charged with theft, but he was charged with obstruction and booked.
