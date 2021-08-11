A man lead several officers and deputies on a chase throughout Tahlequah before he was taken into custody.
On Aug. 9, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Auto Zone after Michael Lewis Simmons pulled up behind him and parked his vehicle. Simmons spoke with the driver Gray pulled over and then began taking photos of the officer’s patrol vehicle. Gray told the man to step back while he conducted business with the other driver when Simmons began filming him. Gray advised Simmons he was under arrest for obstruction after he refused to step away, but Simmons took off on foot, and Gray lost sight of him in a wooded area. Gray went back to the other driver to call for two wreckers, and that's when Simmons got into the parked vehicle and fled. Additional officers arrived in time to get behind Simmons, who sped and ran stop signs throughout the city and made his way toward the Northeastern State University campus. Simmons pulled into The QUAH Apartments, where he casually exited the vehicle and walked toward an apartment unit. About eight police units were behind Simmons, and he was eventually struck by an officer’s Taser because he refused to follow commands. Simmons was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, and eluding. Officers later determined Simmons and the other driver lived together at The QUAH Apartments.
Sgt. Matt Frits was dispatched to Second Street on Aug. 9 on a report of a woman who was causing a disturbance. Dispatch advised the woman was Summer Eastham, and she was in the parking lot of Hit N Run. Eastham was found on Park Hill Road and told the officer she was having issues with a man. She began yelling at a man and wouldn’t listen to Frits’ commands. Eastham was arrested after a brief struggle and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and obstructing an officer.
On Aug. 4, Sgt. Frits was responded to Dollar General in regard to a woman who was shoplifting. Ashley Adair was found in a lethargic manner outside of the store and seemed confused when Frits advised he needed to speak with her. Employees said Adair drank from a half-gallon container of chocolate milk without paying for the item. Adair was booked on tribal charges of petit larceny and public intoxication.
