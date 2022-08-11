A cashier at Walmart was accused of stealing $1,500 over the course of two months.
On July 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Walmart in regard to a theft. Asset Protection employee Samuel Hood was advised that several cash registers came up short during July. Video footage showed Dakota Murphy was taking money out of several registers he was assigned to in June and July. An internal investigation was conducted and Murphy was confronted about the alleged theft. Murphy admitted to to stealing the money and he was arrested. Capt. Randy Tanner and Lt. Dexter Scott spoke with Tahlequah Municipal Judge Rachel Dallis and determined municipal court didn't have jurisdiction to prosecute the case due to felony embezzlement. The case will be filed with the Cherokee County District Court.
Officer Robert Jones responded to Walmart on Aug. 9 when a woman spent several hours inside the store and concealing items. Employees said Autumn Reynolds was so intoxicated she lost where she placed her shopping basket. Reynolds got another basket and lost that one as well. Employees said the woman then grabbed a trash can with wheels and loaded it with merchandise, and ended up losing it in the store. Reynolds grabbed two beach totes and filled those with jewelry, clothing, and other items. She exited the store and was confronted by police and employees. Over $700 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered and Reynold was booked on tribal charges for petit larceny.
Levi Rogers was arrested for larceny after he was seen eating a jar of pickles at Family Dollar on July 30. Officer Mitchell Sellers met with store employees who said Rogers took off walking toward Oak Avenue. Rogers was located and brought back to the store where he was identified as the man who didn't pay for the pickles. Employees advised they wanted to press charges and Rogers was booked into jail.
