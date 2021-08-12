A man found walking near a city park had paraphernalia and supposedly meth in his pockets.
On Aug. 12, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near Sequoyah Park when he noticed a man who matched the description of a theft suspect. David Deerinwater was told he’d be struck with the officer’s Taser if he didn’t stop walking away, and he complied. In Deerinwater's pockets, Scott found a syringe and a container that had was appeared to be methamphetamine. Deerinwater was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigate a burglary of a vehicle at Auto Zone on Aug. 10. An employee said a woman got into another employee’s truck and took something. Presley arrived to find Helen Jones, and she began walking away to avoid the officer. Presley made contact with Jones as she was smoking marijuana from a vape pen. Jones said she was thirsty and took two cans of pop from the vehicle. She was arrested, and Presley had to drag her to his patrol vehicle. Jones was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of second-degree burglary, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.
Lt. Brandon Vick responded to North Street on Aug. 10 in regard to a trespasser. A woman said Zachary Vanbuskirk was inside her apartment, although he was banned. Vick tried to make contact with Vanbuskirk, but the man wouldn’t respond or unlock the bathroom door. Vick advised he was going to kick in the door and arrest Vanbuskirk for trespassing and obstruction. Vanbuskirk finally opened the door and was arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.