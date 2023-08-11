Responding to a hit-and-run incident on Aug. 7, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Tahlequah woman for driving under the influence of drugs after she reportedly struck two mailboxes and a street sign.

According to reports, police responded to South Bluff Avenue where they found the damaged items. The vehicle and driver that caused the damage were reportedly later found in a church parking lot, where the 53-year-old appeared groggy and had watery eyes. While searching the vehicle, authorities found a pill bottle without a label that contained two types of pills. Some of the pills were blue and labeled M30; they were supposed to be oxycodone but may have been fentanyl. Authorities also found Xanax and a glass smoking device. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for driving under the influence, no driver’s license, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and possession of paraphernalia.

On Aug. 8, Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a Tahlequah man and took the 47-year-old to the Tahlequah City Jail, where he was booked for public intoxication and an outstanding warrant.

Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a McAlester woman on Aug. 5 for shoplifting at Walmart. The 31-year-old was taken to the city jail, where she was booked for obstruction and petit larceny.

On Aug. 3, police responded to a domestic disturbance and arrested a Tahlequah man for trespassing. He was transported to the city jail and booked.

Responding to a disturbance at NeoHealth Tahlequah Medical Center on Aug. 2, police arrested a 32-year-old and transported him to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges of threatening to perform an act of violence, obstruction, and destruction of property.

While performing a welfare check on Aug. 1, Officer Austin Hughart arrested a Tahlequah man after he reportedly threatened to kill his girlfriend. The 34-year-old was transported to the detention center, where he was booked for threatening to perform an act of violence and resisting arrest.

