Officers were kept busy over the past few weeks with several people who were either driving while drunk or driving while high.
On July 27, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood watched as a Saturn car came from an area on East Downing Street that was known for criminal activity. Leatherwood ran the tag and it didn’t returned to the vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the VIN number showed the tag had expired in 2020, there was no insurance, and the driver didn’t have a valid license. Jesus Alejandro Rodriguez-Garcia exited the vehicle, and Leatherwood could see a plastic bag that was common for carrying methamphetamine. Garcia denied using drugs, but officers found scales, baggies, and a used syringe inside the vehicle. The passenger claimed the items belonged to her, and she was cited and released from the scene. Garcia said he used meth two weeks prior to the traffic stop, and he failed a field sobriety test. Garcia then admitted to using the drug two hours before he was pulled over by officers. Garcia was transported to jail and booked for driving while under the influence of drugs, no driver’s license, no insurance, taxes due state, and improper tag displayed.
Sgt. Leatherwood conducted a traffic stop on July 25 after he noticed a turquoise truck cross the segmented lane line, and then the yellow center line. Osvaldo Delagarza Jr. reeked of alcohol and was underage. He admitted to drinking alcohol at a family event earlier in the day and agreed to a field sobriety test. Leatherwood arrested Delagarza for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. After a breathalyzer test, Delagarza was booked for driving under the influence by a person under 21.
Lt. Dexter Scott made contact with Joe Luna, who was passed out on a table at Sequoyah Park on Aug. 12. Luna said he was homeless, and dispatch advised the man had a warrant. Luna was arrested and told the officer he had meth in his pocket. Luna was booked into jail on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant.
