Police were called to reports of a man who pulled a knife at Walmart.
On Aug. 7, Tahlequah Police Lt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Walmart in regard to a man who was dressed in a black costume, black mask with a beak, and reportedly brandished a knife on another individual. Officer Bo Smith made contact with the suspect, who said his name was "Don." Leatherwood reported the man kept the mask on with the hood up for a majority of the investigation. Leatherwood researched the mask ordinance and advised the man he would need to give him his name. The man argued that was "unconstitutional" and refused to identify himself, so he was arrested for obstruction. He was eventually identified as Donovan Hitchcock.
On Aug. 12, Sgt. Lane Cobb responded to Auto Zone due to an intoxicated person. Dispatch advised the woman was walking northbound in the parking lot and Cobb located her. Summer Eastham asked Cobb who Travis was and said he yelled for him as he exited his patrol unit. Eastham appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Cobb asked the women when was the last time she used the drug and she reportedly asked what meth was. She was arrested for public intoxication and asked the officer what "intoxication" was. Eastham was transported to jail and booked.
Sgt. Leatherwood was dispatched to Douglas Avenue on Aug. 1 after a man was found lying beside the road. Gary Hiner said he was tired and asked to be taken to jail for vagrancy, which he was.
