A woman was taken to jail after officers found her in possession of a firearm while allegedly drunk.
Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was on patrol Aug. 13 when he noticed an SUV parked at the intersection of Allen Road and Cedar Avenue. Shawna Robledo was the only occupant inside the vehicle, and she admitted she was drunk. Robledo claimed the driver of vehicle bailed because the SUV broke down in the middle of the intersection. She was detained after Cates noticed marijuana plants inside the vehicle. Cates searched the vehicle and found a rifle, methamphetamine, a smoking pipe, and more marijuana. Robledo was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where officers found meth in her pocket. Robledo was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, public intoxication, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of paraphernalia.
On Aug. 10, Officer Brian Jordan responded to Love’s Country Store in regard to a man who was threatening people with a pipe. The victim said the suspect had tattoos on his face and was wearing a black tank top with red shorts. Jordan was en route to speak with the victim when he spotted Jimmy Dale Briggs in the parking lot of the Cherokee Nation Courthouse. Briggs matched the description and was holding a metal pipe. Briggs denied making any threats but was arrested for threats to perform acts of violence. He was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
Officer Cates was dispatched to Mission Avenue and South Street on Aug. 13 in regard to an intoxicated man who was passed out. Cates arrived to find Steve Newman staggering all over the road. Newman has several scrapes and road rash from what Cates believed was crashing his bicycle. Newman, who said he consumed two beers, was arrested for public intoxication.
