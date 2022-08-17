An officer's call for assistance during a struggle never delivered to dispatch or other officers.
On Aug. 11, Tahlequah Police Officer Bruce Gower was on patrol in the area of North Bliss Avenue when he was flagged down by drivers who said a woman was behaving erratically in the middle of the Bertha Parker Bypass. Bruce Gower found Kylee Gower (no relation) knocking on the window of a Ford Mustang that was stopped in a turn lane. Bruce Gower told the woman to come to his location, and she refused as she attempted to get in the Mustang. The driver appeared confused and was told to leave. Kylee Gower walked away from the officer and pulled away from Bruce Gower when he grabbed her arm. He was arresting the woman when she pulled away and yelled for help. The two struggled for some time, and Kylee Gower was able to slip her hand out of the handcuffs. The officer took the woman to the ground and advised dispatch and other officers he was fighting with her, but his radio didn't transmit the message. Devin Gordon was parked behind the patrol vehicle when he saw the two struggling on the ground. Gordon stepped in to assist Bruce Gower and the woman was eventually arrested. Kylee Gower was being transported to jail and allegedly said she was a police officer, that her name was Chase Reed - who is an actual detective with TPD - and she was bleeding everywhere. She refused to change out to jail clothing and was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center to have a female jail officer change her out. Bruce Gower didn't visually witness the woman get changed out, but he could hear two jailers and Kylee Gower shouting. She was placed back into Bruce Gower's custody and booked for public intoxication and resisting an officer.
On Aug. 14, Officer Drew Craig was dispatched to Northeastern State University to assist NSU police with a woman near Seminary Hall. Officer Savannah Ford was on the ground with Jessica Thompson, who was resisting. Craig stepped in to assist and Thompson reportedly pinched and scratched his arm. Thompson tried to kick Ford before she was escorted to a police unit. Thompson yelled at officers and called them a "worthless piece of sh*t," and a "fu**ing worthless pig." Thompson was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication, obstruction, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Officer Raquel Reed responded to Choctaw Street and Park Avenue Aug. 14 in regard to a woman who needed to be checked out. Dispatch advised she was lying on the ground and the caller said they weren't sure if she was breathing. Reed found Rossie Green and asked her what day and month it was. She said it was Saturday "of the fourth month." Reed asked for EMS personnel to come check on the woman. Green smelled strongly of alcohol and refused to be transported to the hospital. Green was arrested for public drunkenness and taken to jail.
On Aug. 13, Officer Craig was called to a residence on State Street after Leroy Soap was found intoxicated. Soap was arrested and booked for public intoxication.
