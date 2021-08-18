An intoxicated woman’s children were taking into Department of Human Services custody after officers were dispatched to her apartment on a disturbance call.
On Aug. 15, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to Scholars Inn on a report of an intoxicated woman who was throwing items off the third-flood balcony. The caller stated there were possibly children inside the apartment. Scott found several items on the ground just below the apartment. Summer Thiel stepped outside and threw a can of baby formula at Scott. Thiel said she was mad a man and admitted to throwing the items off the balcony. The woman reeked of alcohol and told Scott she drank “all of it.” There were children inside the apartment, and Scott asked the woman if she could call someone to watch the kids. Thiel told the officer to take her to jail and she was arrested. There were four children inside the apartment and one said a man lived there with them. The man was contacted and the children were released to him. As Thiel was being transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, she kept hitting her head on the vehicle window, and spitting. Scott said Thiel urinated on herself. She was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and child neglect. The DHS told Scott the children were in their custody.
Officer Cory Keele responded to South Maple Avenue on Aug. 15 in regard to a stolen lawn mower. Shellie Boston said someone knocked on her door and she saw a truck parked in her yard. Boston said two men loaded her mower into the truck and fled. Boston gave the officer a description of the truck. Keele was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue where he spotted the truck in the parking lot of EZ Mart. Keele conducted a traffic stop on Jonathon Owens and Carl Andrews. Keele advised the mower in the back of the truck was stolen, but Andrews said they only borrowed it. Andrews was arrested for driving under suspension, taxes due state, and no insurance. Owens was arrested for petit larceny, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Michael Cates was on patrol Aug. 13 when he noticed an SUV parked at the intersection of Allen Road and Cedar Avenue. Shawna Robledo was the only occupant, and she admitted she was drunk. Robledo claimed the driver bailed because the SUV broke down in the middle of the intersection. She was detained after Cates noticed marijuana plants inside the vehicle. Cates also found a rifle, methamphetamine, a smoking pipe, and more marijuana. Robledo was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where officers found meth in her pocket. Robledo was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, public intoxication, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of paraphernalia.
On Aug. 10, Officer Brian Jordan responded to Love’s Country Store in regard to a man threatening people with a pipe. The victim said the suspect had tattoos on his face and was wearing a black tank top with red shorts. Jordan was en route to speak with the victim when he spotted Jimmy Dale Briggs in the parking lot of the Cherokee Nation Courthouse. Briggs matched the description and was holding a metal pipe. Briggs denied making any threats but was arrested for threats to perform acts of violence. He was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
Officer Cates was dispatched to Mission Avenue and South Street on Aug. 13 in regard to an intoxicated man who was passed out. Cates arrived to find Steve Newman staggering all over the road. Newman has several scrapes and road rash from what Cates believed was crashing his bicycle. Newman, who said he consumed two beers, was arrested for public intoxication.
Lt. Scott was getting fuel at Love’s Country Store on Aug. 15 when he noticed John Taylor Sr. walking through the parking lot. Scott asked dispatched to run the man’s information and they confirmed he had warrants. Taylor was arrested and told Scott he had marijuana and a pipe on him. Taylor was booked on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the warrant.
