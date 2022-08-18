A man claimed he stole from the same house three times in one day before he was caught.
On Aug. 9, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was called to a report of a burglary in progress on Crestwood Drive. Lt. Justin Leatherwood advised he had the suspect at gunpoint in the garage. Cobb arrived to find Leatherwood and Officer Robbie Bacon putting Kenneth Collins in a patrol vehicle. The homeowner showed up and went through the house to see if any items were missing. Collins informed officers he would show them where the missing items were that he had stolen earlier. The man had officers take him to Garden Walk apartments, where a bag of items were recovered. Collins was wearing Nike golf shoes that appeared to be several sizes too big for him. He admitted to stealing the shoes as well. A Yeti cooler was missing, and Collins said it could be found outside of one of the apartments, but officers never found it. Collins was transported to jail and booked for burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Walmart on Aug. 15 in regard to an intoxicated man who was threatening customers in the parking lot. Deronie Cheater claimed his last name was Pettit and wouldn't give the officer his identification card. Cheater was arrested and had a baggie of marijuana on his person. He claimed the weed didn't belong to him because he couldn't smoke it, due to his allergies. Cheater had a shopping cart with him that had food items and beer in it. He didn't produce a receipt and said his girlfriend gave him the items. Cheater was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, possession of marijuana, and obstruction.
On Aug. 14, Officer Steffon Herd was dispatched to EZ Mart on East Downing Street because a man had been jumping in front of traffic there. Jason Sam was found inside the store and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. A baggie of methamphetamine was found in Sam's shorts. Sam is a tribal member and he was booked for public intoxication and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
