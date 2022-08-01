A man who was celebrating his graduation from paramedic school was arrested for allegedly spitting blood on officers.
On July 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Allen Road and Allen Circle because of a man sitting in the middle of the road. Zachary Scott was in the road and talking on his phone when officers arrived. Scott started crying several minutes after he was asked what he was doing. Keele said the man appeared intoxicated. Scott said he graduated paramedic school, went to the bar, and scared a woman. He told officers were he lived and Officer Steffon Herd checked on the residence and advised Scott tore the place up and frightened a woman living there. The woman said Scott was celebrating his graduation at the bar and became upset before they went home. She said Scott went to hit the wall and made contact with her when he did. Keele advised Scott would be arrested for domestic-related charges and the woman asked that he be allowed to go with a friend. Keele said he would allow that, if the friend agreed. Herd was advised of Scott being taken to jail for the domestic issue, but not about the friend coming to pick up Scott. Herd arrested Scott for the initial report from Keele and placed him in the back of a patrol vehicle. The friend arrived and Scott said he wanted to go to the hospital. Scott became uncooperative and asked for Keeleâ€™s badge number and name. Scott reportedly slammed his head into vehicle cage and began bleeding profusely. Keele tried to keep the man from hitting his head and Scott reportedly spit blood all over the officerâ€™s face, chest, and body. EMS arrived and advised Scott needed stitches and transported him to the hospital. Scott was discharged, transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and placing bodily fluids on a police officer.
On July 23, Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to North Trimble Avenue due to a verbal domestic incident. Sellers could hear Garrett Fisher and a woman arguing inside an apartment. Fisher spoke with officers and said he was the person who called 911 because the woman said she wanted to kill herself. EMS checked the woman and advised they couldnâ€™t transport her since her vitals were OK. The woman told officers she was afraid of Fisher, and he was banned from her residence. Fisher was arrested for trespassing and booked on tribal charges.
Officer Drew Craig was called to Walmart on July 21 in reference to Levi Rogers-Hazen who reportedly shoplifted. Employees said Hazen selected chicken strips in the deli area and continued to walk around the store while eating. Hazen reportedly ditched the empty package before he concealed four small bottles of wine. The man also consumed a drink and made his way to the entrance of the store, where he was confronted by employees. Hazen was transported to jail and booked for petit larceny.
