A habitual offender was arrested for allegedly driving while high, and child services was contacted this time.
On Aug. 16, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a defective headlight. Frits made contact with James Center, who had a child in the vehicle. Center appeared intoxicated, as he had trouble keeping his eyes open while speaking with the officer. Dispatch advised Center was arrested during a traffic stop on Aug. 10 when he allegedly had drugs and a firearm. Frits told the man to exit the vehicle, and Center stated he had smoked marijuana about an hour before the stop. Center was arrested after a field sobriety test, and the child was released to a relative. Center was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence, driving while suspended, defective equipment, and child endangerment. The Department of Human Services were contacted.
Sgt. Frits was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue and Shawnee Street on Aug. 15 when he noticed a defective brake light on a vehicle. Frits conducted a traffic stop on the driver and two passengers. Brandon Berry, one of the passengers, was arrested for warrants. Officers searched the vehicle and found a coin bag that contained a glass pipe and a syringe. A container that had what appeared to be methamphetamine inside was found in the vehicle. The driver and other passenger were released and Berry was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. He was booked in on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Aug. 14, Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to Lois Lane on a report of a fight in progress. Reed didn’t find an ongoing fight, but Officer Bo Smith saw a man walking away from the area. Several witnesses said Rhett Welch showed up and began fighting with another man. People at the residence asked that Welch be banned from there. Welch began yelling at officers and was arrested for public intoxication; officers found a pipe on his person. Welch was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lt. Dexter Scott was patrolling in the parking lot of Walmart on Aug. 16 when he noticed a shirtless man standing near a vehicle. Scott said the man was swaying back and fourth and was unsteady on his feet. Joe Mack Adair claimed he consumed one shot of alcohol. Adair was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and a warrant.
Lt. Scott was walking through Walmart on Aug. 15 when he noticed Felicia Chippewa inside. Asset Protection employees stated Chippewa was banned from the store in 2017, and dispatch advised she had warrants. Chippewa was booked on tribal charges of trespassing after being forbidden, along with the warrants.
