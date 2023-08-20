Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a Tahlequah man on Aug. 10 outside of Subway after he reportedly stole a knife from from the business and attempted to stab someone with it in the parking lot.
According to reports, police responded to the Downing Street business where they made contact with the suspect. He was ordered at gunpoint to get on the ground before he was detained. According to witnesses, the suspect stole the knife and attempted to steal a motorcycle. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, threatening to perform acts of violence, and larceny.
During a traffic stop on Aug. 10, Lt. Matthew Frits arrested the driver and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for aggravated driving under the influence, unsafe lane use, reckless driving, and improper muffler.
A Tahlequah man was arrested on Aug. 9 by Lt. Bryan Qualls after vandalizing Save-A-Lot property with spray paint. He was transported to the detention center where he was booked on tribal charges for malicious injury to property.
Responding to a call on Aug. 11 of a woman swinging from the hoses at the Wash Barn, Officer Bo Smith arrested the 46-year-old and transported her to the Tahlequah City Jail, where she was booked for obstruction and resisting arrest.
`Responding to a domestic call on Aug. 12, Officer Dylan Harman arrested the male suspect and transported him to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.