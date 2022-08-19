Two were arrested after they were found intoxicated in a vacant house.
On Aug. 14, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was called to Water Avenue in regard to a burglary. Dispatch advised there were three men inside a house that was supposed to be vacant. Gray found Letha Montelongo inside, but she said she didn't know why she was there, and Gray called for the others to come to the front door. Officers began clearing the house after no one came to the door. Jory Poafpybitty was asleep in a back bedroom and was detained after he awoke. The homeowner arrived and advised he wanted to press charges on the man and woman. Montelongo and Poafpybitty both reeked of alcohol and the woman had a bottle of vodka in her bra. Both were booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and burglary.
Officer Cory Keele was on patrol Aug 14 in the area of Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a vehicle with a defective tag light. The officer made contact with the driver and Heather Harris, who had a warrant. Harris was transported to jail, where Keele found a glass pipe and what appeared to be psilocybin mushrooms. Detention officers contacted Keele shortly after he left the jail and advised they found a controlled substance on Harris. She was booked for possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the warrant.
On Aug. 16, Sgt. Lane Cobb was at the intersection of East Ross Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass when he saw Jeremy Stroup not wearing a seat belt. Stroup didn't have a valid driver's license but he had a warrant. The man told Cobb he had meth in his wallet. Cobb found more meth in Stroup's pocket. Stroup, a tribal member, was booked for failure to wear seat belt, driving under suspension, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and the warrant.
Emily Braden was arrested on Aug. 11 after she allegedly tried to steal $130 worth of items at Walmart. Employees watched as the woman concealed Disney-themed buttons in her purse, and failed to scan several items of clothing and Ooshies. Braden was booked into jail for petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.