Tahlequah officers dealt with several people who were in possession of meth, heroin and marijuana over the past week.
On Aug. 14, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates noticed a vehicle stopped at the gas pumps at EZ Mart, and the occupants seemed nervous. The driver got out of the vehicle and another man got in the driver's seat. The vehicle left in such a hurry that neither the driver nor the passengers put the gas cap back on. Officer Lane Cobb got behind the vehicle on Downing Street and watched as the driver turned into the parking lot of Las Maracas. Cobb said two men bailed from the vehicle, but Cates and Officer Bo Smith caught up to them. Nicholas Parrish, who claimed his first name was Ryan, had marijuana and marijuana seeds. Dispatch couldn't find any information on the name he had given Cates. Parrish eventually admitted his name and said he had warrants. The two other occupants said Parrish was the driving the vehicle when he turned into the parking lot and fled. One man said Parrish and had a bag when they picked him up, and officers found over 40 grams of marijuana in it. There were also scales and a metal grinder. Parrish was booked into the jail on charges of possession of marijuana, driving without a driver's license, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction, and false personation. The two occupants were released.
Officer Cobb was dispatched to the parking lot of the old McDonald's on Aug. 19 in reference to a disturbance. Dispatch advised a man ran inside of Bryant's Donuts and screamed he was going to be murdered. Cobb made contact with Riley Bechtol, who said people were hunting him down and he was scared they were going to kill him. Bechtol was sweating profusely and appeared to be high on methamphetamine. He told the officer he had smoked meth a few hours before the encounter. Bechtol was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On Aug. 11, Officer Brian Jordan responded to a Choctaw Street and Water Avenue in regard to a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Jordan found Marc Alexander Digiovanna passed out inside the vehicle. The officer could a see a piece of aluminum foil and a straw lying next to the Digiovanna. The man awoke, admitted to smoking heroin, and was arrested. Digiovanna was booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Officer Jacob Robertson was on patrol in the area of Norris Park after 2 a.m. on Aug. 18 when he noticed someone sitting in the park. Ryan Goodnight told the officer he was using the park's WiFi. Dispatch advised Goodnight had warrants, and he was arrested. Goodnight said he had marijuana on him and he didn't have his medical card because he lost it. He also had a light bulb that had residue in it. Goodnight was transported to jail and booked for the warrant. Robertson wrote the man citations for the paraphernalia and the marijuana.
