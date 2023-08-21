Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a woman on Aug. 13 at the Tahlequah Day Center after she reportedly assaulted someone.
According to reports, police responded to the day center for the assault call, wherein the victim said the suspect hit her multiple times. When authorities made contact with the suspect, she reportedly gave them a different first name. The suspect was arrested on the assault complaint and was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where she was booked on tribal charges of obstruction and outstanding warrants.
Sgt. Todd Carnes arrested a woman on Aug. 12 for shoplifting from Walmart. She was taken to the city jail, where she was booked.
On Aug. 12, Officer Caleb Murray arrested a Tahlequah man near the Skate Park for public intoxication. He was taken to the city jail, where he was booked.
Responding to a disturbance at Dewain’s Place on Aug. 12, Officer Caleb Murray arrested a Tahlequah man and transported him to the city jail, where he was booked for assault.
A Tahlequah man was arrested for public intoxication and threatening to perform acts of violence by Officer Bruce Gower on Aug. 7 after causing a disturbance at Oak Hill Inn. He was taken to the city jail and booked on tribal charges.
