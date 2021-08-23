An expired tag caught the attention of an officer who found methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded handgun during the traffic stop.
On Aug. 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was on patrol in the area of the Bertha Parker Bypass and Park Hill Road when he noticed an expired tag on a truck. Gray conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Andrew Cooper, who claimed he had just purchased the truck and didn't have it registered yet. Dispatch advised Cooper's license was suspended and he had a warrant. As Cooper was detained, Gray noticed a package of medical marijuana inside the vehicle door. But Cooper didn't have a medical marijuana license and admitted to smoking an hour before the traffic stop. Cooper was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol unit. Gray searched the vehicle and found a glass pipe that had residue, a baggie that contained methamphetamine, a loaded .25-caliber handgun, and more marijuana. Cooper was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, driving under suspension, taxes due state, and defective equipment.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Walmart on Aug. 17 in regard to a man who was shoplifting. Employees showed the officer a video of Stormy Cooper, who purchased a phone case, and placed Plan B birth control over the case as he rang it up. Records showed Cooper had been stopped for shoplifting several times. Cooper fled after he was confronted for stealing over $600 at Walmart in 2020. Cooper was booked on tribal charges for petit larceny.
Sgt. Leatherwood was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue on Aug. 17 when he watched as the driver of a Chrysler run a stop sign. The driver, Cheyenne Crow, didn't have a driver's license and gave the officer her name and date of birth. Leatherwood was advised Crow's license was suspended. She was booked on tribal charges of driving under suspension and failure to stop at stop sign.
On Aug. 16, Sgt. Leatherwood responded to Walmart in regard to Joe Dee Hooper allegedly stealing a watch. Hooper denied stealing the item at first and then admitted to it after watching the surveillance footage. The footage showed Hooper take the Timex watch out of the box and conceal the item in his pocket. He was booked on tribal charges of petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.