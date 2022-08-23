Police officers dealt with people who allegedly tried stealing from Walmart.
On Aug. 19, Tahlequah Police Officer J.D. Alberty was dispatched to Walmart in regard to a man who concealed merchandise. Employees said Tyler Mouse was behind the store and Alberty found him running toward Daisy Drive. The man ran into a culvert and proceeded under the road. Mouse was caught and escorted back to the store. Mouse was transported to jail and booked for petit larceny and resisting arrest.
Officer Bo Smith was patrolling the area of Oak Avenue on Aug. 13, when he observed Dillion Wright riding a bicycle with no operating lights. Smith met with Wright and dispatch advised he was wanted. Wright was arrested and told the officer he had methamphetamine in his sock. Wright was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant.
Officer Bruce Gower responded to Walmart on Aug. 18 after James Stockton was stopped for allegedly trying to steal $55 worth of merchandise. Employees said Stockton concealed binoculars and two flashlights in his pockets. Stockton was arrested for petit larceny and claimed he tried walking out of the store to meet someone to give him his wallet that he left in a vehicle.
Steve Newman was arrested Aug. 19 after trespassing at Walmart. Employees spotted the man inside the store and contacted authorities. Newman was booked into jail for trespassing after being forbidden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.