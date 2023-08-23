A Park Hill woman was arrested for driving under the influence by Tahlequah Police Department officers during a traffic stop on the afternoon of Aug. 14.
According to reports, authorities responded to a call of an impaired driver who was swerving all over the road and may have hit another vehicle. When police performed the traffic stop, they noticed the driver appeared dazed, had dilated pupils, and her speech was slurred. She reportedly told police she was headed to Tahlequah High School because she worked there. She added that she hadn’t taken anything except Benadryl the night before. After reportedly failing a sobriety test and refusing to submit to a blood test, the woman was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for driving under the influence.
Responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart on Aug. 15, Sgt. Robbie Bacon arrested a Tahlequah woman and transported her to the detention center, where she was booked for two counts of larceny of merchandise from a retailer and possession of marijuana.
Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a Tahlequah woman on Aug. 15 after she reportedly stole more than $130 worth of Walmart merchandise. The suspect was taken to the Tahlequah City Jail and booked for petit larceny.
A tribal citizen was arrested on Aug. 15 by Officer Brandon Herd at Northeastern Health System after he reportedly admitted to drinking earlier that day. The man was taken to the city jail and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
On Aug. 16, Sgt. Forest Cobb arrested an intoxicated male suspect at E-Z Mart on Muskogee Avenue. He was taken to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, and obstruction.
Responding to reports of a woman sleeping in the Norris Park bathroom on Aug. 16, Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested the individual and transported her to the city jail, where she was booked for camping in the park.
