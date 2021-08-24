Officers arrested a few people for public drunkenness and another for a traffic violation.
On Aug. 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to McDonald’s on a report of a two-vehicle crash. The drivers already exchanged information, and Robertson found out Tyler Barnes didn’t have insurance. Barnes had a strong odor of alcohol on his person and admitted to drinking earlier that night. The man was arrested after he wasn’t able to perform a field sobriety test. Robertson asked if there was anything illegal on Barnes, and he stated he had a marijuana vape pen. Barnes had his medical marijuana license and he wasn’t charged. He was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges for public drunkenness.
Officer Raquel Reed was on patrol Aug. 20 when she noticed a man who appeared disoriented standing in the driveway of a house. Jacob Hair began staggering as he walked and the officer made contact with him. Hair admitted he had a little bit of alcohol and repeatedly asked the officer for a ride home. Hair was arrested for public drunkenness and booked on tribal charges. Jail officers found marijuana on Hair, and an additional charge was added.
On Aug. 19, Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol in the Southridge area, where he could see a truck that had multiple items hanging from the rearview mirror, and a cracked windshield. Cobb conducted a traffic stop on Levi Hammer, said he thought his driver’s license was suspended. Dispatch advised Hammer’s license was revoked and he was cleared of warrants. Hammer was arrested and booked into jail driving under revocation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.