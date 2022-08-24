An intoxicated man said his truck was sitting in the middle of the road because it wouldn't start, which turned out to be true.
On Aug. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was called to the area of Stick Ross Mountain Road and the Bertha Parker Bypass because of a vehicle in the roadway with its hazards flashing. Reed approached the vehicle and a very intoxicated Zachary Charles Rogers, who said he was having issues with his truck. Rogers said he left Diamondhead Resort at 2:30 a.m. to drive home, and it was 5:30 a.m. when Reed made contact with him. The man admitted to smoking marijuana and consuming a couple of drinks. Rogers was arrested for driving under the influence after a field sobriety test. Reed tried starting the truck and wasn't able to get it to operate. She informed Rogers he would be arrested for public intoxication since the truck was inoperable. He was booked on tribal charges.
On Aug. 19, Officer Steffon Herd was dispatched to the area of Sequoyah Park where a woman could be heard screaming. Ana Aguilar advised she had been assaulted at a party on Fourth Street. Officer Robert Jones went to the residence and met with the occupants, who said Aguilar was the aggressor when she slapped a woman across the face. Video footage showed a fight ensue between Aguilar and the woman. The group broke up the exchange and Aguilar reportedly started assaulting other people. Aguilar was arrested for assault and battery but was booked for simple assault.
Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Walmart Aug. 19 after Lori Neel was trespassing. Neel was asking a man for money in the parking lot when Donnell arrived. She claimed the man was her friend, but he said he didn't know her. Neel told employees she was never told nor signed any documentation that stated she was banned. Neel was arrested and booked into jail.
