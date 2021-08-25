A man was arrested after he brandished an AR-15 pistol during a road rage incident.
On Aug. 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to South Muskogee Avenue. Dispatch advised the caller believed an occupant in a black Ford Fusion pointed a firearm at him during the incident. Officer Michael Cates located both vehicles and found a loaded AR-15 pistol in the suspected vehicle. Eddie Driskell told officers he rolled down the window and brandished the firearm at the other vehicle. The other occupants from the Ford said the man never pointed the gun at anyone, but did wield it. Driskell was arrested for reckless conduct with a firearm and feloniously pointing a firearm.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was on patrol in the area of South Cherokee Avenue on Aug. 17 when he saw a man lying on the sidewalk next to a closed business. Nicholas Nimsey stood up and became agitated. Nimsey stated he was homeless and began spelling out everything to Leatherwood. Nimsey tried walking away and a struggle ensued. The man began to flee and was struck by Leatherwood’s Taser. Nimsey started cooperating and asked to be released. He was transported to the jail and booked for obstruction and resisting arrest.
Officer Bo Smith responded to Fox Street on Aug. 21 for a domestic incident in progress. Darren Spencer was outside of the residence and detained. Smith went to speak with the victim and noticed the house was in disarray. She said Spencer was told to leave after he started drinking and became angry. Spencer allegedly hit the woman several times when a juvenile in the house handed her a phone to call for help. EMS advised the woman appeared to have a broken finger. Spencer was booked on charges of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
On Aug. 22, Sgt. Leatherwood responded to Dollar General near Reasor Street on a report of a man who flattened a tire with a knife. Ronald Branson Jr. told the officer a woman ran over his foot. Witnesses said Banson lay down in front of car and refused to move. They said Branson held onto the vehicle and stabbed the tire with a knife. Branson was booked on tribal charges of vandalism, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol in the area of Ross Street on Aug. 22 when he noticed Zachery Vanbuskirk driving a vehicle. Scott knew the man didn’t have a valid driver’s license and stopped him. Dispatch advised the license was still suspended and Vanbuskirk was arrested. Scott found a used syringe in the man’s pocket and he said he had forgotten he had it. Vanbuskirk was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges of driving under suspension, no insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sgt. Leatherwood was dispatched to Days Inn on Aug. 22 when someone called and said a man was inside the lobby, talking to the wall. Jason Hijazi wasn’t making any sense and had marijuana in his belongings. Hijazi was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
