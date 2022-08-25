A woman was arrested for allegedly lying to officers about who was recklessly driving a vehicle
On Aug. 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim was dispatched to Park Hill Road because of a reported reckless driver. Dispatch advised the vehicle was a silver car that almost struck a woman who was walking her dog. A man showed Swim where the vehicle was parked. Another man said C.J. McHenry was driving the vehicle in a reckless manner. When Swim got to the parked vehicle, Mikayla Cross Webb said she was the one who was driving and McHenry was the passenger. She said they were rear-ended by a black SUV. Swim asked the woman several times if it was McHenry who was driving and whether she was trying to cover for him, since he didn't have a valid driver's license. Webb was arrested for obstruction and taken to jail. Swim found out McHenry was rear-ended at the intersection of Park Hill Road and Willis Road. McHenry was arrested for a warrant and transported to jail.
Sgt. Lane Cobb responded to Walmart on Aug. 19 in regard to Roger Gilbert's alleged retagging merchandise. Officer J.D. Alberty had the man detained and escorted him back inside the store. Gilbert had two used syringes, a spoon, and methamphetamine in his pocket. Employees said swapped tags on a belt and a pair of pants. Gilbert was booked into jail for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, and petit larceny.
Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Keetoowah Street on Aug. 18 in reference to a burglary. A woman said Lorena Lopez forced her way into a residence through a broken window and took a wallet. Lopez left the area in a white Nissan Altima and was possibly heading to Cedar Avenue. Jones was headed to Keetoowah when he observed the suspected vehicle pass him. The officer turned around and activated his emergency lights and sirens. The vehicle continued to drive through Wheeler Street and eventually onto Cedar Avenue, where Lopez parked. She was ordered to the ground at gunpoint and taken into custody. The wallet was recovered in the vehicle, and it was determined Lopez resided at the house where the reported burglary occurred. Lopez was taken to jail and booked for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
On Aug. 18, Officer Raquel Reed was called to West Allen Road due to an intoxicated man who was staggering in the road. Reed met with Kasen Calico, who said he was drunk. The man said he didn't know where he was coming from and was arrested for public intoxication. Calico refused to give Reed his address because he supposedly didn't want her to tell his girlfriend. He was booked on tribal charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.