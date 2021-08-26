A woman left stolen items in a patrol vehicle when she was arrested for shoplifting.
On Aug. 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed contacted a woman he had arrested for shoplifting and advised she left merchandise in his patrol unit. The woman told Reed to donate the merchandise to the homeless shelter. Reed looked in the bags and found a radar detector, a a wireless camera, and a Waterpik Sonic-Fusion toothbrush. The officer looked at the receipt and noticed those items weren’t on it. Reed contacted Walmart, and employees said they saw Austin Yanez place those items in a bag without paying for them. The shopping cart was given to the woman, who was then arrested for concealing items in her purse. The woman told officers she didn’t know the merchandise was stolen. Reed made contact with Yanez and arrested him. Yanez claimed he thought he scanned the $450 worth of merchandise.
On Aug. 22, Lt. Dexter Scott was looking through video footage at Walmart when he noticed Brett Hooper standing near the registers. There was a vacuum in Hooper’s shopping cart, and Scott asked employees to see if the man paid for the item. Hooper exited the store and left in a silver vehicle. Scott followed the vehicle after employees advised Hooper didn’t pay for the vacuum. Scott made contact with Hooper, who told the officer he believed he had a warrant for shoplifting. Hooper was booked for petit larceny and possession of paraphernalia.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Twin Oak apartments on Aug. 23 in regard to a domestic dispute. A woman said she went to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment to drop off their child and he was intoxicated. She decided to not drop off the child and was going to leave when Joshua Ashley allegedly hit her. The victim said Ashley threw her phone when she called 911. Ashley was arrested for interfering with a 911 call.
Jarret Jones was arrested after he tried stealing hair dye from Walmart on Aug. 22. Employees said Jones concealed the item in his shorts, and appeared to have other items down his pants. He was arrested and booked for petit larceny.
