Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Tahlequah man Aug. 15 after he reportedly punched a woman in the face.
According to reports, police responded to the Ashley Lane residence, where the victim told authorities her boyfriend’s uncle had punched her in the face because he got angry that her dog’s tail had hit his baby’s face. The suspect reportedly admitted to hitting her. He was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where he was booked for assault and battery.
Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a Tahlequah man on Aug. 16 at Roots Church after he reportedly assaulted someone. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of assault and battery.
On Aug. 17, Officer Dylan Harman arrested a Tahlequah man for violation of a protective order. He was taken to the detention center, where he was booked for the violation and for an outstanding warrant for embezzlement.
Responding to a suspicious person call on Aug. 18 when a woman was attempting to tear apart the inside of a vehicle, Sgt. Forest Cobb arrested a Tahlequah woman for public intoxication. She was taken to the city jail and booked.
Responding to a domestic on Aug. 1, Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a male suspect for obstruction after he lied about his date and birth, and a female suspect for an outstanding warrant. They were transported to the city jail, where they were booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.