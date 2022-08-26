A pack of Reese's and Skittles remained missing after an alleged shoplifter denied taking the candy, but admitted to taking alcohol.
Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits was called to Casey's General Store on Aug. 22 after a woman allegedly stole alcohol and candy. Dispatch advised the woman left the store before Frits arrived. An employee said he confronted her after seeing her steal the items. Frits drove the area and found Shannon Ward in the parking lot of Dollar General. She was drinking from a bottle of alcohol and admitted to stealing it, but denied taking the candy. Ward was transported to jail for petit larceny and public intoxication.
On Aug. 17, Officer Cory Keele was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue when he observed a truck with a defective brake light. The officer pulled the vehicle over and met with Michael Pritchett. Dispatch advised Pritchett was wanted out of Missouri, and he was arrested. Marijuana and an open container of alcohol were found in the vehicle. Pritchett was cited for possession of marijuana and transporting an open container. He was taken to jail for the warrant.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Bluff Avenue on Aug. 22 in reference to a woman who was sitting on someone's porch and refusing to leave. The caller said he didn't know the woman and she tried to gain entry to his house. Sellers found Lori Neel on the porch and told her she needed to leave several times. The woman had an opened bottle of liquor with her. Neel was arrested for public intoxication and obstruction.
