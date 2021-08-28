A wanted man swallowed marijuana and pills in an attempt to destroy evidence.
On Aug. 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was patrolling in the area of East Downing Street when she saw an SUV run a red light. The vehicle turned into the parking lot of State Farm, and Reed conducted a traffic stop. Steven Estes got out of the driver's side and a woman got out of the passenger side. Reed ordered both people to get back inside the vehicle, so Estes got into the passenger seat, and the woman got into the driver's seat. Dispatch advised Estes had a warrant and he was arrested. Officer Cobb searched the man before transporting him to Tahlequah City Jail for booking. At the jail, Estes moved his shoe and Reed saw a baggie fall out of it and onto the floor. Estes picked up the baggie and concealed it. Reed and Officer J.D. Alberty searched the area and checked Estes' pockets. The suspect said he didn't have anything and then admitted to officers he ate weed and two pills. Officers couldn't get the man to open his mouth and he was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking. Estes told jail officers that he chewed up and swallowed the weed and pills. EMS responded to the jail and Estes refused medical treatment, saying, "If I die, I die." Estes was placed on an eight-hour detox and he was checked on every 15 minutes.
Sgt. Matt Frits conducted a pedestrian stop on Aug. 25 when he observed Jacob Nofire walking in front of the high school. Nofire said he was walking home and was allowed to leave. Frits checked the man's information and saw where Nofire had warrants. Frits made contact with the man again and arrested him. Nofire advised he had methamphetamine in his pocket and was therefore booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Aug. 26, Lt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol in the area of North Muskogee Avenue where he saw a vehicle swerving into traffic. Qualls conducted a traffic stop on Donald Sellman, who claimed the vehicle didn't belong to him. K.C. Smith, one of the occupants, had a warrant. The backseat passenger had a marijuana pipe and didn't have a medical marijuana card. Sellman was arrested for driving under suspension and the backseat passenger was released. Qualls searched the vehicle and found marijuana, along with a grinder. Smith and Sellman denied knowing anything about the items.
