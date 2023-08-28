Three teenagers were arrested for public intoxication by Tahlequah Police Department officers while walking on Downing Street during a cruise night Aug. 18.
According to reports, the reporting party told an officer, who was sitting in the parking lot of a local business late that Friday night, that three 18-year-old women were walking around and one was being aggressive. Police located the three suspects outside of Sundown Tanning, and after speaking with them and smelling an odor of alcohol coming from them, authorities determined that all three were under the influence of alcohol. One of the suspects also concealed an alcoholic substance inside a sunflower seed bag. Two of the teenagers were transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, while the third, who was carrying the alcoholic beverage, was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
On Aug. 18, Lt. Matthew Frits arrested two suspects, who had been trespassed from Walmart. They were taken to the detention center, where the male suspect was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstruction, and trespassing. The female suspect was booked on tribal charges of obstruction and resisting arrest.
Responding to a disturbance on Aug. 19, Sgt. Robbie Bacon arrested a male suspect after he reportedly refused to leave someone’s property. He was taken to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges of disturbing the peace, trespassing, possession of controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of paraphernalia.
On Aug. 19, Officer Austin Hughart arrested a tribal citizen for violation of a protective order at an Allen Road residence. The female suspect was taken to the detention center and booked on tribal charges.
A male suspect was arrested on Aug. 19 by Sgt. Todd Carnes at Walmart for petit larceny and an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the city jail and booked.
Responding to a domestic disturbance on Aug. 19 at a South State Avenue residence, Officer Austin Hughart arrested a male suspect after he reportedly assaulted and choked someone. He was transported to the detention center, where he was booked for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
While performing a welfare check on a woman who was naked in the laundry room of the Best Western Hotel on Aug. 11, Officer Thomas Donnell arrested the suspect and transported her to the city jail, where she was booked for public intoxication.
