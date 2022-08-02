A man who was wanted by police caught the attention of officers when he rode his bike in the wrong lane of traffic.
On July 27, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was patrolling the area of South Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a man riding a bicycle in the wrong lane. The officer watched as Mark Parrish failed to stop at a red light and caught up to him in the parking lot of Carl's Jr. Dispatch advised Parrish had a warrant and he was told he would be arrested. He had a package of suboxone in his pack and said he had a prescription, but didn't have it with him. Parrish was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription and the warrant.
Officer Chris Smith was called to Cedar Avenue July 28 to check on a woman who was lying in the middle of the road. Angelina Aguilar was drinking from a bottle and reportedly was unable to sit still. The woman said she smoked marijuana and was walking to a family member's house to get more. Aguilar was arrested and booked for public intoxication.
On July 28, Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to Walmart in regard to a woman who was inside the store and banned from the property. Devan Hampton-Mouse was shopping and argued with employees when they said she would be removed from the store. Mouse was transported to jail and booked for trespassing.
