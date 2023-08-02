During a pedestrian stop on July 25, Tahlequah Police Department Officer Austin Hughart arrested a Tahlequah man and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and trespassing.
Responding to a domestic call on July 25 at the Rodeway Inn, police arrested a man who attempted to flee and took him to the detention center, where he was booked for outstanding warrants and tribal charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances. The driver of the vehicle was also arrested and taken to the detention center, where she was booked for outstanding warrants.
A Spiro man was arrested on July 23 by Lt. Justin Leatherwood for trespassing at Walmart. The 59-year-old was taken to the Tahlequah City Jail and booked.
A Cameron, Oklahoma, woman was arrested for shoplifting more than $46 worth of Walmart merchandise on July 22 by Officer Ohavyah Soto. The 50-year-old was taken to the city jail and booked for petit larceny and an outstanding warrant.
Responding to an assault call at Ned’s on July 22, Lt. Matthew Frits arrested a Tahlequah man and took the 40-year-old to the city jail, where he was booked for assault, loud music prohibited, and obstructing an officer.
Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a Tahlequah man on July 22 after he reportedly stole more than $66 worth of Walmart merchandise. The 46-year-old was taken to the Tahlequah City Jail and booked for petit larceny, trespassing, and an outstanding warrant.
Responding to a trespassing call on July 21, Officer Bo Smith arrested a Tahlequah man and took him to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges of trespassing and public intoxication.
Officers arrested a local man on July 21 after he reportedly rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection of Park Hill Road and U.S. Highway 62, and fled the scene. After reviewing video footage of the collision, the 30-year-old driver was later arrested at his residence. He reportedly told police the other driver backed into his vehicle. He was transported to the detention center and booked for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and no driver’s license.
After observing a male suspect walking around the Post Office parking lot punching the air on July 20, Lt. Matthew Frits arrested the 42-year-old man and took him to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.
A local couple was arrested by officers on July 17 after the woman was reportedly threatening to kill her neighbor. According to reports, police were dispatched to a West Allen Road residence, where the woman reportedly had a firearm while making threats. Upon officers’ arrival, the woman reportedly refused to come outside of her house, and when her husband arrived, he also reportedly refused to cooperate with police. The pair were arrested and the man was transported to the city jail, where he was booked on tribal charges of obstruction, while his wife was taken to the detention center and booked for threatening to perform an act of violence, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a Tahlequah woman on July 17 after she reportedly hit a parked vehicle in the Reasor’s parking lot and left the scene. The 40-year-old was transported to the city jail and booked for leaving the scene of an accident and an outstanding warrant.
On July 17, Lt. Justin Leatherwood arrested a Tahlequah man after he reportedly stole a purse. He was taken to the city jail and booked for larceny of lost property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
