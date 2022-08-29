Officers were busy last week rounding up several people who were wanted.
On Aug. 24, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of Redbud Lane when he observed a vehicle failing to stop for a stop sign. Cobb conducted a traffic stop on Feather Diamond, who had a warrant. Diamond was arrested and Cobb found residue of methamphetamine, 124 syringes, three spoons, and several plastic baggies. Diamond was booked in jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and and warrant.
Sgt. Cobb was dispatched to North Trimble Avenue on Aug. 24 due to a suspicious man. Dispatch advised the man was outside an apartment with a flashlight and messing with a bicycle. Cobb located Jose Trejo, who appeared intoxicated, and asked him what he was doing. Trejo reportedly told the officer he wasn't talking to him and began to walk away, pushing the bicycle. The man continued to ignore the officer and tried to mount the bike to leave. Cobb tackled the man and the two struggled on the ground until Trejo was arrested. Trejo refused to give Cobb his name but Officer Bo Smith was able to identify him. Trejo was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
On Aug. 23, Sgt. Cobb was driving north on South Muskogee Avenue when he observed a man riding a bicycle that had no red light. Gregory Giffin gave the officer his Cherokee Nation ID card, and dispatch advised the man had warrants. Cobb found a baggie of meth and marijuana on Giffin. The man was taken to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and the warrant.
Officer Dylan Harman was patrolling the area of Willis Road and South Muskogee Avenue on Aug. 23 when he saw Jonathan Nyman walk across four lanes of traffic. Nyman told the officer he was walking to Briggs. The man had warrants and was arrested. He admitted to having meth and two syringes in his possession. Nyman was booked for the warrant and cited for possession of paraphernalia.
