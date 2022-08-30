Officers recovered meth, syringes, pipes and more during a traffic stop.
On Aug. 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue on Aug. 27 when he ran the license plate to the vehicle in front of him. The vehicle was a Chrysler Pacifica, but the tag belonged to a Chevrolet Equinox. Keele followed the vehicle and noticed a defective brake light. He pulled over Rebecca Pitts, who claimed she bought the vehicle recently but was unable to provide a bill of sale. Pitts didn't have insurance. Keele could see an open container of liquor in the vehicle as he waited for Pitts to find her license. Dispatch advised Pitts' license wasn't valid and she was told to exit the vehicle. The officer asked Pitts if there was anything other illegal items in the vehicle and she said there was more liquor and pot. Keele found the marijuana and several syringes, used and new, plus meth, a spoon, glass pipes, a several pieces of an unidentified blue pill. Pitts was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana, altering a license plate, taxes due state, and no insurance.
On Aug. 26, Officer Michael Cates was in the area of Water Avenue and noticed a woman acting erratically in a field. Cates watched as Antonia Smallen jumped around and used her shoe as a phone. It took Smallen awhile to put her shoe on and she wasn't able to focus on simple questions. The woman said she last used meth two days ago. At one point, she was talking to someone, and told Cates it was her mother, but the officer said no one was there. Officers went to handcuff Smallen and she jerked away. She was placed on the ground as she kicked and screamed. Smallen was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Sgt. Matt Frits conducted a pedestrian stop on Ethan Davis Aug. 25. Dispatch said Davis had warrants so Frits handcuffed him. Davis said he he was wearing borrowed pants. Frits found meth in the pocket of the pants. Davis was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
