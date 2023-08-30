A screaming woman was arrested on Aug. 20 by Tahlequah Police Department officers after she reportedly threatened to kill someone.
According to reports, police responded to a disturbance on South Bluff Avenue where they found the suspect outside the residence, screaming. After reportedly becoming upset with officers, the woman began to walk away and said, “I’ll just go kill them.” Police then attempted to place the suspect in handcuffs for threatening to perform an act of violence and she began pulling away. Once she was in handcuffs, she reportedly had to be placed inside the patrol unit as she refused to do it on her own. Once at the Cherokee County Detention Center, she had to be physically removed from the vehicle, as she refused to exit on her own. She was booked on tribal charges of threatening to perform an act of violence and resisting arrest.
Responding to a disturbance at Oak Hill Inn on Aug. 21, Lt. Justin Leatherwood arrested a Tahlequah man and transported him to the Tahlequah City Jail, where he was booked for threatening to perform an act of violence.
Leatherwood arrested a Tahlequah woman on Aug. 21 after she reportedly broke into a trailer at the Stepp Mobile Home Park. She was taken to the detention center and booked for trespassing and second-degree burglary.
Responding to a call of an intoxicated woman on Aug. 21, Leatherwood arrested the Tahlequah woman and transported her to the city jail, where she was booked for assault and battery and public intoxication.
Sgt. Robbie Bacon arrested a Tahlequah woman on Aug. 21 for public intoxication and an outstanding warrant. She was transported to the city jail, where she was booked on tribal charges.
On Aug. 21, Officer Robert Jones arrested a Tahlequah man while responding to a domestic disturbance at Oak Hill Motel. He was taken to the detention center, where he was booked for possession of marijuana without an Oklahoma medical card and possession of paraphernalia.
