An 18-year-old man was arrested after recklessly driving in front of officers on Downing Street.
On July 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan was on patrol on East Downing just after 1 a.m. when he watched a vehicle traveling recklessly. The vehicle accelerated, causing the tires to spin, and the vehicle turned sideways. Jordan said the vehicle passed him traveling 70 mph in a 35 mph zone while weaving in and out of traffic. Alexander Onate said he had no excuse for his driving and was arrested for reckless driving and defective equipment.
Officer Michael Cates conducted a traffic stop Aug. 1 on a vehicle for defective equipment. Toni Pritchett was the back seat passenger and taken into custody for warrants. Cates found a glass pipe inside a cigarette box stuffed in Pritchett's bra. He also found a syringe that contained meth. Pritchett was transported to jail where the officer found another pipe and more meth inside her shorts. Pritchett was booked in for tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
On July 29, Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to East Shawnee Street on a report of a trespasser. Smith arrived to find Christopher Williams fleeing on foot toward Downing. Williams ran to an apartment and began banging on the door and yelling. Smith told the man to step away and William started arguing with the officer. A struggled ensued and Williams was taken to the ground and arrested. Williams was booked on tribal charges of trespassing after being forbidden, resisting arrest, and obstructing an officer.
Officer Smith was on patrol in the area of Water Street and South Street on July 26 when he noticed a vehicle run into the curb at a slow rate of speed. Smith followed behind the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The officer noticed beer bottles in the front seat before he made contact with Jose Leonardo Espinoza-Guerra. Guerra had an opened bottle of beer next to him and appeared to be intoxicated.
On July 31, Officer Cory Keele was leaving a call at Oak Hill Inn & Suites and noticed Joshua Phillips riding a bicycle in the parking lot. The officer ran Phillips' information and dispatch advised he had a warrant. Phillips was arrested and told Keele he had marijuana and methamphetamine on him. Because it was a small amount of drugs, Phillips was written a citation and transported to jail for booking.
Officer Jordan was on patrol July 31 on South Muskogee Avenue when he spotted Antonia Smallen in the roadway. Smallen wouldn't follow instructions and appeared to be high. She told the officer she used methamphetamine "30 seconds ago." She was arrested for public intoxication.
