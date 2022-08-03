Officers stayed busy with people who were scooped up for allegedly stealing from Walmart.
On July 30, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits was dispatched to Circle S Laundry in regard to an intoxicated man who refused to leave the property. Joshua Reynolds left on foot before Frits arrived, and he was found in the parking lot of Cherokee Inn. Reynolds said he was only asked to leave because he knew the person from third grade. Reynolds was trespassed from Cherokee Inn and Circle S before he was arrested for public intoxication.
On July 29, Officer Drew Craig met with Walmart employees who said two people were shoplifting. Nathan Taff and Marideth Ryans were seen taking a pair of earrings and a hat, and failed to pay for those items. Both were arrested and booked for petit larceny.
Officer J.D. Alberty responded to Walmart on July 26 because of a woman who was trespassing. Sara Perkins was inside the store and was escorted to the Asset Protection office, where employees confirmed she was banned. Perkins was arrested and booked for trespassing.
Christy Mounger was arrested July 28 after she allegedly tried to steal a bottle of Vitamin C pills from Walmart. Employees said the woman was initially uncooperative when she was confronted about the pills, but eventually handed those over. Mounger was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
