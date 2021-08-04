A man ran from officers after he was found wandering in the parking lot of a business after hours.
On Aug. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was advised by Sgt. Justin Leatherwood of a man who was walking through the parking lot of Tommy Nix Auto Group. Leatherwood said the man was near the back fence and appeared as if he didn't want to be seen. Cobb drove the area and found Gene Cragar walking on Balentine Road. Cragar looked back at the officer and began to flee, so a chase ensued. Cobb told the man to stop running several times but he refused. The officer deployed his Taser toward Cragar, but he slid to the ground and the prongs didn't hit him. Cragar was arrested, and officers found a pair of brass knuckles on him. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Officer Cobb was flagged down by a man who was standing at Presley's Burgers on July 31. Cobb said Hunter Johnson was sweating profusely and wasn't able to stand still. Johnson claimed someone shot at him at Sequoyah City Park, and the aggressor was still there. Cobb told the man no one was in the park, though Johnson said they were. Johnson appeared to be high on methamphetamine but only admitted to drinking alcohol. He was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On July 30, Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Walmart on a report of two women who tried to steal merchandise. Employees said Paris Peirce and Rachel Frazier were removing tags off several items, eating and drinking food items, and concealed a mug. Both women were arrested and booked into jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.