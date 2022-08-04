Officers dealt with several people who were out and about in public while either drunk or high on drugs.
On July 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith arrived at Bluff Avenue to investigate a report of a fight. Smith found Stephanie Mouse sitting in the bushes and she wasn't wearing shoes. Mouse said she was arguing with a man who lives on Bluff Avenue and that she had also been drinking. Mouse was transported to jail and booked for public drunkenness and a warrant.
On July 23, Officer Bruce Gower responded to Earl Street for a reported domestic incident wherein a person made threats with a knife. A woman told officers she came home after being gone for a week to find Casey Calcott with another woman. She also said the house had an odor of recently smoked narcotics. The woman said she told Calcott to leave. The man supposedly pointed a knife at the woman and her sister. Calcott fled the residence when police were called, but officers found him a block away. The man denied pointing a knife at anyone. Calcott was arrested for public intoxication and threats to perform acts of violence or bodily harm.
Officer Thomas Donnell was called to Safari Body Jewelry on July 22 in regard to a suspicious person inside the business. Shannon Morales was walking out of the store as Donnell arrived, and the officer could tell she was intoxicated. The woman said she wanted to go to a house and asked Donnell to take her. Morales didn't know where the house was and began screaming. The woman resisted as Donnell was arresting her, and she allegedly told him she was with the FBI and he was "f**ked." Morals was booked for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
On July 31, Officer Bryan Swim was dispatched to Casey's General Store when an intoxicated man refused to leave. Swim found Kyle Isaac Hoover in the store. Hoover denied drinking alcohol but admitted he smoke marijuana. He said his lost his ride at the casino and slept at a storage building. Hoover was arrested for public intoxication possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
