A man told officers they couldn’t arrest him during a traffic stop because of the McGirt ruling.
On July 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was running radar when he saw a Ford Focus traveling 71 mph in a marked 35 mph zone. Gray conducted a traffic stop on Clovis Estes, who complained that Gray pulled him over instead of another driver who was trying race him. Gray ran the driver’s information and as he approached the vehicle, Estes had his phone out, recording the incident. Estes was told to exit the vehicle and was arrested. Estes told the officer he needed to let him go because of “McGirt,” and asked for the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service to come to the scene. Estes said he was pulled over by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in Tulsa for racing, but was told to slow down. Estes was booked on tribal charges of reckless driving, unsafe lane use, and failure to signal for lane change.
On Aug. 2, when Officer Bo Smith responded to a report of a burglary in progress, he saw Kenneth Collins reaching through a busted window of the residence. Daniel Shroff was standing on the front porch, trying to open the door, when he was approached by Smith. Shroff and Collins were detained, and Smith found an empty syringe in one of Shroff’s pockets. The victim said someone was beating on the door and wouldn’t leave when he told them he was going to call the police. Collins was booked on charges of breaking and entering and public intoxication. Shroff was booked on tribal charges of breaking and entering, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lt. Brandon Vick was on patrol Aug. 2 when he saw what he believed was a stolen vehicle on Water Avenue. Dispatch confirmed the vehicle was stolen and Vick conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Max Nofire, was detained and officers found an open-blade knife in his pocket and another knife in his waistband. Nofire had what appeared to be methamphetamine in another pocket and was arrested. He claimed he thought his sister needed help and he took the vehicle from a house where he was working. Nofire was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and driving under suspension.
On Aug. 2, Sgt. Matt Frits responded to Lane Avenue in regard to a man who was seeking property back from his ex-wife. Elton Littlecook said his ex-wife had his food stamp card and he wanted it back to get something to eat. Frits was at the residence to speak with the woman when Littlecook walked onto the property. The woman said Littlecook was banned from the property and dispatch confirmed that. Littlecook was arrested and booked into jail on tribal charges of trespassing.
