An intoxicated man claimed another man punched him in the face before handing him a baggie of meth to distribute.
On Aug. 3, Tahlequah Police officers were assisting one another on a welfare check at Dewain's Place. Marc Davidson was lying in the street and needed assistance standing up. Officer J.D. Alberty was approaching the man when Davidson handed him a baggie of methamphetamine. Davison said someone had assaulted him, handed him the drugs, and told him to "take it up the street." Employees at the bar said Davidson had been cut off earlier because he was too intoxicated. Davison was arrested for public intoxication and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
On Aug. 2, Officer Robert Jones was in the area of Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a defective tag light on a Cadillac. Jones pulled the vehicle over and met with Jennifer Anderson, Mark Dupee, and a second passenger. Dispatch advised Anderson had warrants, and Dupee and the other passenger had valid driver's licenses. Officers found marijuana, a metal tube, a glass pipe, and a used syringe on Dupee. He was booked on tribal charges for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Anderson was transported to jail and booked for the warrant.
Sgt. Lane Cobb was on patrol Aug. 2 in the area of Bluff Avenue when he noticed Joey Duvall. He checked to see if the man had warrants and dispatch confirmed that he did. Cobb arrested Duvall, who said he had a syringe but didn't tell the officer he had meth on his person. Duvall was booked in jail for possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the warrant.
On Aug. 3, Lt. Bryan Qualls was in the area of South Maple Avenue when he observed a man on a bicycle fail to stop at a stop sign. The man road his bike to Patti Circle, where Qualls conducted a traffic stop. Brandi Yanez had a warrant and was arrested. Qualls said he had a syringe and marijuana wax in his pocket. The officer also found a metal smoking pipe on the man. Yanez was transported to jail and booked for tribal charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the warrant.
