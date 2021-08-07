A convicted felon was taken to jail after pointing a gun at people who were supposedly threatening to shoot and stab him.
On July 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Wilson Avenue on a report of a man pointing a gun at another man. Officer Robbie Bacon detained David Baldridge. Bacon removed a loaded handgun from Baldridge's pocket and placed the man in the back of his patrol vehicle. The man said he felt threatened when two men allegedly said they would shoot and stab him. Baldridge, who is a convicted felon, was arrested for the offense of being in possession of firearm. Gray tried to speak with one of the men who allegedly threatened Baldridge, but the man said he didn't see anything and refused to answer the officers questions. Baldridge was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
Officer Jacob Robertson responded to McDonald's on July 31 in regard to an intoxicated driver. Dispatch advised the suspected vehicle was a flatbed truck with kayaks on the back. Robertson found the vehicle parked at Climate Control Storage and made contact with Christopher Colbey. Colbey said his last drink was about two hours before he spoke with the officer. Robertson asked the man where he was going, and he said he was headed to Tahlequah. Colbey said he was in Stilwell and was told to exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test. The man was booked into jail for driving under the influence and actual physical control.
On Aug. 3, Sgt. Matt Frits conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a cracked windshield. The driver said the vehicle belonged to her father and she didn't know where the insurance forms were. Kendra Beaver and a man were passengers and gave the officer their identification. The three occupants said they were headed to where Chilango's used to be to do remodeling work. Dispatch advised Beaver had a warrant and she was arrested. Beaver told the officer she had a pipe in her shorts, and Frits advised he would be searching the vehicle. Frits found nine pills of Alprazolam, marijuana, and a pipe in a purse that belonged to Beaver. Beaver was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and the warrants.
