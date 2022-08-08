An intoxicated woman was arrested after children in her care were reportedly neglected.
On July 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was called to South Street in reference to an intoxicated woman who was allegedly watching her children play in the street. Shambri Thomas was in her front yard with a 5-year-old boy. Smith could smell alcohol coming off the woman and she admitted she had been drinking but didn't know how much. Smith noticed the boy had bug bites covering his upper body. Thomas had cuts to her hand and foot and said she cut herself while cooking. The officer noticed glass on the ground and believed Thomas had cut herself from it. The boy was running around barefoot in the area where the glass was. Smith looked toward the residence and could see dog feces and a pool of blood just inside the doorway. Thomas said there were four firearms inside and no one else lived there expect her and the two children. The Department of Human Services were contacted and they advised there was already an open case involving Thomas and the two kids. A family member was called to take the two kids while Thomas was arrested for child endangerment, child neglect, public intoxication, and a warrant.
Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Family Dollar on July 29 after Lyndsie Taylor allegedly stole food. Employees said Taylor concealed chicken salad in her purse and left the store without paying for the items. Two boxes of the chicken salad and six boxes of crackers were found in the purse. Taylor was arrested and booked for petit larceny.
Officer Robbie Bacon responded to the Skate Park on July 30 because of a fight. A girl said she was hit in the head by Ashley Adair and she didn't want to press charges. Adair reportedly left the park before Bacon arrived and was found a short time later. Adair was arrested and booked on tribal charges for assault and battery, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.