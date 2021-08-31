Officers discovered more than 40 stolen driver's licenses, debit cards, banking information, and a loaded firearm during a traffic stop.
On Aug. 23, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones was on patrol on South Muskogee Avenue when he saw a vehicle cross several lanes of traffic in an unsafe manner. Brennan Dodson told the officer he didn't have his driver's license or insurance. He claimed his vehicle had been broken into and his wallet was stolen. Lt. Bryan Qualls arrived to assist, and ran his K-9 partner, Ivo, around the vehicle. Ivo alerted on the passenger side, and Ashley Weaver admitted she had marijuana in her purse, but didn't have a card. Dodson advised there was a firearm under the front seat, but said it didn't belong to him. Jones found the loaded pistol, along with two driver's licenses and five debit cards. Jones continued to search the vehicle and found marijuana, more driver's licenses, debit cards, and Social Security cards. Dodson and Weaver were arrested, and Wagoner PD said those licenses and debit cards were reported stolen Aug. 19. Officer Raquel Reed found a folder that contained numerous birth certificates, IRS paperwork, marriage certificates, and bank information from several people. Dodson was charged with unsafe lane change, knowingly concealing stolen property, and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony. Weaver was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
On Aug. 18, Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched on a report of a reckless driver in the area of South Muskogee Avenue and State Highway 82. Dispatch advised the suspected vehicle was a blue GMC Jimmy. Officer Chase Reed was in the area and saw where the GMC had crashed into a Mustang. Matthew Lucht stated he looked to his right to get into the outside lane when he crashed in the back of the other vehicle. Lucht claimed he hadn't been drinking, but was arrested after a field sobriety test. Lucht was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence of drugs and reckless driving.
Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigated a woman who was trespassing at Hensley Drive on Aug. 27. Travis Charles said Summer Eastham has continually harassed him and is banned from his property. Eastham was found on Park Hill Road and admitted to being on Charles' property. She was arrested and booked into jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.