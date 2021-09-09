Officers spotted a stolen vehicle and found the suspect inside of Reasor’s.
On Sept. 8, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was on patrol in the area of Park Hill Road where he noticed a silver truck that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen. Stacey Allen Roy was driving the truck and tried to hide his face as he passed Gray. The officer turned around, but the vehicle was gone. Gray drove the area and found the truck parked at Reasor’s. Sgt. Matt Frits and Officer Jacob Robertson began looking for Roy. Frits advised he took Roy into custody inside of the store. An employee said Roy went into the restroom for a short time. The employee found the keys to the stolen truck in the restroom trash. Roy was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing an officer, and warrants.
Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Save-a-Lot on Sept. 8 in regard to a theft. Employees said a group of four people walked out of the store without paying for groceries. Video footage showed two women and two men push the groceries up the register. The cashier bagged the items and the two men loaded the bags into a vehicle. One woman tried paying with an EBT card, but it was declined. The woman stayed at the register for several minutes before she left the store without paying for $165 worth of items. The woman got into the vehicle with the other three individuals and left. Keele recognized the woman in the video and had the employee fill out a complaint for her arrest.
On Sept. 9, Sgt. Frits responded to Pamela Street in regard to a woman who was peering into vehicles. Frits made contact with Helen Jones, who showed signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine. Jones claimed she consumed one beer and was arrested for public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.