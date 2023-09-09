Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a local man Aug. 30 during a traffic stop after authorities found marijuana in his possession.
According to reports, police performed the traffic stop on the vehicle after they discovered the tag returned as belonging to a different vehicle. During the traffic stop, police said the driver appeared to be sweating heavily, and authorities observed a large knife and a clear baggie with a green substance in it, lying in plain sight. After police made the suspect exit the vehicle, they also found a glass pipe in his possession. The driver was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where he was booked for improper tag display, no insurance verification, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and driving under suspension.
On Aug. 26, Sgt. Todd Carnes arrested a woman outside of E-Z Mart on Muskogee Avenue after she reportedly stole a bottle of liquor. She was taken to the city jail, where she was booked for petit larceny and public intoxication.
During a pedestrian stop on Aug. 29, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Tahlequah woman and took her to the city jail, where she was booked for public intoxication.
Lt. Matthew Frits arrested a Tahlequah man on Sept. 1 at Love’s Country Store for public intoxication after he was found to be passed out at a table. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
Responding to a disturbance on Sept. 2 at the X-press Stop on Grand Avenue, officers arrested a Tahlequah woman who reportedly threw an energy drink at the store employee. The canned beverage did not hit the employee but did hit a Plexiglas divider. The suspect was transported to the city jail and booked for assault and vandalism.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood arrested a male suspect on Sept. 2 after he was reportedly knocking out neighborhood and business windows with a baseball bat. He was transported to the city jail, where he was booked for public intoxication, vandalism, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.