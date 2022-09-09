An intoxicated driver paid the price for thinking he was being funny in front of officers.
On Sept. 2, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was assisting an officer with a pedestrian stop when he heard a loud exhaust noise coming from a truck. The vehicle kept speeding up and slowing down, and Cobb believed the driver was trying to cause excessive noise from the exhaust pipes. The truck failed to stop for a red light and Cobb got in his patrol unit to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle continued to speeding up and slowing down and ran another red light. The truck abruptly stopped in a private parking lot, where Cobb made contact. The driver, Colt McCully, was laughing and told the officer he was having fun. Cobb believed the man was intoxicated and had him exit the vehicle. McCully was arrested after a field sobriety test and was booked on tribal charges of aggravated driving under the influence, no insurance, and failure to stop for a red traffic light.
Officer Bryan Swim was called to Walmart on Aug. 28 in regard to Kena McIntosh allegedly stealing merchandise. Employees said tried taking feminine hygiene products, soda, and a candle. McIntosh was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of trespassing and petit larceny.
On Sept. 5, Officer Mitchell Sellers arrested Joshua Bunch at Walmart for shoplifting and a warrant. Bunch was seen stealing earrings and a pair of boots. The $58 worth of merchandise was recovered before Bunch was transported to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.