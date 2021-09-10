A man said he walked outside of his apartment to find a woman breaking into his vehicle.
On Sept. 9, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits responded to Beth Avenue after a woman broke into a vehicle. Jessie Martin said he went outside and saw the back hatch of his Tahoe was open. Martin saw Shirley Wright sitting in the back of his vehicle and going through his property. Wright jumped out of the vehicle and ran toward a culvert. Frits noticed Wright walking from the culvert and detained her. She told the officer she messed with a hat in the vehicle. Wright was arrested for public intoxication and third-degree burglary.
Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to West Fox Street on Sept. 10 in regard to harassment. Guadalupe Cerda Flores was unsteady on his feet when he met with Gray. The officer asked the man if he had been drinking, and Flores insisted he hadn't, even though he gave off a strong odor of alcohol. Gray told Flores that, and the man stated he was on his property and that it was OK. Flores was standing in the road, and Gray told him he needed to go back inside his residence or he would go to jail. Flores kept arguing he was on his property and refused to go inside. Flores was ultimately arrested and transported to jail for booking.
On Sept. 9, Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigate a report of an intoxicated man on Fourth Street and Muskogee Avenue. Bosephus Wing was wearing a reindeer suit and admitted to drinking vodka and beer. Wing was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication.
Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Walmart on Sept. 9 on a report of a woman who tried stealing items. Employees said the woman failed to pay for hamburger buns, bread, vitamins, and sausage. The woman was cited and released due to health issues.
